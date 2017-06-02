FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Jasmine Washington karrueche tran farrah abraham t.i. blake shelton kim zolciak ryan seacrest gwen stefani hoda kotb kanye west calvin harris apollo nida Reginae Carter rob kardashian tameka cottle khloe kardashian caitlyn jenner blac chyna justin bieber david rhodes phaedra parks
Home » Entertainment

Sean Penn Gets In Confrontation With Delta Flight Airline But Keeps His Cool

Todd Malm Posted On 06/02/2017
0
0


Sean PennSource: Slate.com

Sean Penn usually flies coach, but this time he rode first class thanks to two belligerent customers. The Oscar winner and his daughter, Dylan Penn, had boarded the economy class section of a Delta Airlines flight when they inadvertently upset two passengers after placing their bags in the overhead compartment.

Allegedly, the passengers got in Sean’s face and told him to move the bags.

According to E! News, the two culprits were rude and aggressive when dealing with the actor, but Sean handled it like a boss!

The Academy Award winner was able to keep his cool and worked to diffuse the situation while simultaneously speaking with the flight crew.

The Delta employees, who witnessed the entire event, felt sorry for Penn considering what he had to go through.

Because he handled the situation so well and it was such an inconvenience to the actor, they moved him and his daughter from economy to first class.

Fortunately for the angry passengers, no further actions were taken.

While most celebrities make use of their money and status and ride first class, some of them choose to be among the “common folk” in economy class.

For example, in 2015, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were seen with their children holding coach tickets to a flight from the United States to Paris, France.

Other celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, and Sally Field opt for business class rather than first class, just to take the middle ground.

Advertisement

Although most celebrities seem to have pleasant experiences with riding in coach, Kevin Smith would claim otherwise! He was once famously booted off of Southwest Airlines after officials had said he was unable to fit into the seat. The director was so upset over the incident that he boycotted the airline for six years until he had to take it again in 2016 to arrive on time for a convention.

Post Views: 0

Read more about sean penn

Advertisement

You may also like
Sean Penn’s Son Hopper Battles Meth Addiction!
03/16/2017
Madonna Makes Her Young Kids Take Drug Tests Monthly?
12/20/2016
Sean Penn Dumped His Young Girlfriend for Madonna
12/17/2016
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *