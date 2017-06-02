Sean Penn Gets In Confrontation With Delta Flight Airline But Keeps His Cool

Sean Penn usually flies coach, but this time he rode first class thanks to two belligerent customers. The Oscar winner and his daughter, Dylan Penn, had boarded the economy class section of a Delta Airlines flight when they inadvertently upset two passengers after placing their bags in the overhead compartment.

Allegedly, the passengers got in Sean’s face and told him to move the bags.

According to E! News, the two culprits were rude and aggressive when dealing with the actor, but Sean handled it like a boss!

The Academy Award winner was able to keep his cool and worked to diffuse the situation while simultaneously speaking with the flight crew.

The Delta employees, who witnessed the entire event, felt sorry for Penn considering what he had to go through.

Because he handled the situation so well and it was such an inconvenience to the actor, they moved him and his daughter from economy to first class.

Fortunately for the angry passengers, no further actions were taken.

While most celebrities make use of their money and status and ride first class, some of them choose to be among the “common folk” in economy class.

For example, in 2015, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were seen with their children holding coach tickets to a flight from the United States to Paris, France.

Other celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, and Sally Field opt for business class rather than first class, just to take the middle ground.

Although most celebrities seem to have pleasant experiences with riding in coach, Kevin Smith would claim otherwise! He was once famously booted off of Southwest Airlines after officials had said he was unable to fit into the seat. The director was so upset over the incident that he boycotted the airline for six years until he had to take it again in 2016 to arrive on time for a convention.