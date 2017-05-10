Sean “P.Diddy” Combs At The Top Of Forbes Richest List For The Seventh Time In A Row

P. Diddy is doing great for himself, that is for sure! The rapper only needs $180 million to be a billionaire, and if he continues going at the pace that he’s at now, he’ll probably be there in less than five years.

Sean Combs was ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ most recent list of the five richest hip-hop artists for 2017.

The financial news publication estimates his net worth to be $820 million making it his seventh year in a row at the top of the list.

P. Diddy generates most of his revenue from his endorsement deals with Diageo’s Ciroc, a luxury vodka, Aquahydrate, the alkaline water brand, and Delon Tequila.

That’s not all; the rapper founded the Revolt digital cable network in 2013 which brings him more cash every year.

Diddy has been on top of the list since 2011 when his net worth was around $500 million.

In 2016, the rapper ranked No. 22 on Forbes list of the highest-paid celebrities with an estimated annual earnings of $62 million.

Jay-Z came in at No. 2 this year with $810 million.

Forbes noted the Tidal streaming service which is valued to be around $600 million, is now more than ten times what the Big Pimpin’ rapper paid for it in 2015.

The rapper also owns Roc Nation entertainment company which famously signed CNN commentator Van Hones, as well as his luxury champagne Armand De Brignac.

Dr. Dre came very close with $740 million which put him in third place.

Forbes said most of his earnings comes from the portion of the sale of Beats Electronics company to computer giants, Apple, for $3 billion in 2014.

Dr. Dre and Jay-Z have swapped spots several times for No. 2 and No. 3 on Forbes’ list of wealthiest hip-hop artists over the past seven years. Birdman was on the list too at No. 4 with $110 million, while Drake came in at 5th place with his $90 million.