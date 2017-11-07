Sean Hannity Talks Child Sexual Abuse Cases With Corey Feldman, Says He Can’t Even Go To Church Anymore

Sexual abuse leaves a lasting impact on a person’s life, as evidenced by those coming forward in the Harvey Weinstein case and with the Corey Feldman truth campaign. Sean Hannity spoke to Corey and his wife Courtney Feldman about Corey’s $10 million fundraiser and goal to create a documentary that once and for all sheds light on Hollywood’s pedophilia problem and how pedophiles target children in the entertainment business. While the focus of the interview was on Corey Feldman, Sean Hannity revealed something interesting about his personal life: he no longer goes to church due to the Catholic Church’s pedophile sex scandal.

Sean Hannity is well known for his conservative views and is one of Fox News’ most popular contributors. His show is recently winning the rating war and is pulling in large viewers at the 9:00 p.m. slot.

Hannity readily describes himself as a Catholic and to hear him say that he can’t even attend church, not only due to the sex scandal but for the way the Catholic church covered it up, is astonishing to many.

You can hear Sean Hannity make the comments in the video player below. Fast forward to the 11:20 mark.

Something interesting to note is that when Sean Hannity discussed not going to church due to the cover-up of child sexual abuse, Corey Feldman was in agreement. Feldman also spoke of how he believed his willingness to speak out about pedophilia in the industry has limited his career.

Sean mentioned Feldman’s thriving musical career and Corey repsonded that major recording labels haven’t approached him, but instead he has formed his own music company.

He has also taken the same approach to his fundraiser and says he needs the $10 million (it’s a flexible goal) to self-produce, direct, and distribute a documentary that will give him the platform needed to tell his story.

Sean Hannity said he can’t go to church anymore, Corey Feldman is independently producing his music and upcoming documentary showing the impact child sex abuse scandals has in the long run.

Some are wonderig if the next move will be people so furious with Hollywood’s scandals and cover-ups, that they begin boycotting the industry entirely.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Sean Hannity can no longer attend church? Have you considered boycotting Hollywood in light of the Harvey Weintein scandal and Corey Feldman’s pedophilia allegations?