Sean Hannity Defends Donald Trump In Fight Against Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski

It is day three in the vile and personal feud between Donald Trump and “Morning Joe” co-hosts – Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski – now, Sean Hannity has made himself the fourth player in this messy situation.

Thanks or because of President Trump, the political sphere is now more entertaining than “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and The Real Housewives television shows.

As previously reported, the leader of the free world has been leaking embarrassing secrets about Scarborough and his fiancée, Mika Brzezinski.

Mr. Trump attacked the TV personalities after they bashed him over fake Time covers plastered at his golf courses.

The Republican politician claimed that they have been begging him for interviews and also said they are not very bright.

Saturday night, Trump tweeted: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

While numerous media personalities, reporters, and politicians have stepped forward to condemn POTUS’ tweets, Hannity has decided to help him fight his bizarre battle.

In an epic rant on his Fox News program, Hannity came swinging for Scarborough, and he said: “It is time to talk about one of the most anti-Trump media personalities on TV. Now, liberal Joe perhaps is hoping that his fake news network will hire him.”

The conservative talk show host played a clip that featured some of Scarborough’s headline-making attacks on Trump.

Scarborough, a former Republican Florida congressman, once said Trump was “the greatest liar that’s ever sat in the White House” and called him a “thug” and a “goon.”

Hannity added: “Now if that is the case, I would say his audition is going really well sucking up and kissing Jeff Zucker’s a**. In fact, Joe because I am such a nice person, I put together a reel of some of your, well, most interesting moments of your liberal bias, so you fit right in there in case you get fired and NBC, in other words, the most ridiculous coverage. By the way, you can send it over to Jeff Zucker as you suck up to him.”

The strange segment continued with Hannity mocking and dissing Scarborough’s music video for “Mystified.”

Hannity laughed and said: “I do not even know what to say. You two are so weird. You are unhinged, you have lost it. I’ll still pay for counseling for a year. The only thing mystifying to me other than why Scarborough made that cringe-inducing music video is why the liberal morning host is so completely obsessed with trashing the president.”

Via Twitter, Hannity said last night: “I am very very close to going “there” with Joe and Mika. Sick of their BS.”

Advertisement

Waiting for Scarborough to hit back in 3, 2, 1.