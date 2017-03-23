Scream Queens Star Keke Palmer Explains Why Going To A Therapist Should Not Be Taboo!

Keke Palmer is a rising power in Hollywood despite her young age. The actress is always in the spotlight these days – a hard worker and passionate about what she does as well as confident when it comes to dealing with feuds.

As fans may know, she hasn’t backed down from her fight with Trey Songz and made a fool out of Wendy Williams during her own show!

Many young women nowadays would love to know her secret – how is she so powerful and confident even under pressure! Well, it looks like the solution to self-worth issues in always self-reflection and therapy!

The Scream Queens star has recently given an interview to Broadly, and she revealed that what helped her become who she is today is the fact that she received a lot of love from her parents as a kid, as well as seeking a therapist when she needed one.

“These last years, being 18 to 23, have been so overwhelming,” says Palmer, “I was an adult and exposed to Hollywood as it really was, and it was a lot to take in and shocking. It was just too much for me.”

“I find peace and solace in yoga, meditation, prayer, and also talking to a therapist,” she explained.

“These are things that never really seem normal in our society, which is why everyone feels so weird talking about them, but the reality is that I’m a human being. It’s not an easy gig.”

Preach!

The young actress also explained why so many stars avoid going to therapy, or if they do, they try to hide it from their followers

“It’s not normalized in society as a whole!” she lamented.

We are very glad that a public influencer like Palmer has decided to speak up about the benefits of seeking professional help for our minds too, not just for our bodies and we hope that many people will decide to follow her example and better their lives.