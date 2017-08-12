Scott Porter And Wife Welcome Second Child!

According to new reports, the man has welcomed his second baby with his beloved wife, Kelsey. The woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Thursday, and Scott Porter and his baby mama couldn’t be any happier with the addition to the family.

The Friday Night Lights star took to social media to share the huge news, posting a picture on Instagram with the caption written from the baby’s point of view.

‘Hello, World!!! My name is Clover Ash Porter. I am 9.3 lbs, 20 1/2 Inches, and have a 37.5 CM Head,’ the 38-year-old actor and father of two shared on Friday, August 11.

Previous to his funny and cute post, the proud daddy also shared a sweet pic with his newborn daughter, showing off the infant to his followers.

As fans may already be aware, Scott Porter and his wife are also parents to McCoy – baby Clover’s 2-year-old brother.

The child was born in May of 2015, two years after Scott and his wife decided to tie the knot.

It was pretty obvious during the pregnancy that the parents were excited to have another baby in their home and lives.

Just last month, the expectant mother posted a photo of the crib purchased for the yet unborn child with the hashtags, ‘#cantwait’ and ‘#almosthere.’

Now, baby Clover is finally here are the parents of two are over the moon about it. Congratulations Scott and Kelsey!