Scott Pelley “Out” Of ‘CBS Evening News’ Following Rumors Of Feud With Network President!

After months of rumors and speculations, it looks like Scott Pelley has officially been moved out of CBS Evening News. According to new reports, the anchor will permanently move over to 60 Minutes!

Insiders on the set of the popular network have revealed that CBS News president David Rhodes “is making [Scott Pelley] move to 60 Minutes.”

One source also claimed that the two men “don’t get on.”

Another insider revealed that there was a lot of bad tension between them for a while.

“There’s also been friction between him and [Rhodes],” the staff member stated.

Apparently, Pelley was pushed out of Evening News, and the decision could not have waited any longer as it was long overdue.

“[Pelley] was pushed out of the Evening News. It has been coming for a long time,” a source claimed.

However, the same insider also explained that even though his axing was expected, the way things were handled was not the best.

They reportedly cleared his office while the man was away for a story!

“This could have been handled better — [Scott Pelley] is away on a story, and they are cleaning out his office.”

The source stated that “It is not the correct way to treat the face of CBS News.”

As of now, there hasn’t been announced who will take on Pelley’s old job.

But CBS has a lot of anchors who could replace him just waiting to be offered the job.

Who do you think the network will choose to fill in for Pelley?