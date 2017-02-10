Scott Disick’s Side Chick Looks Strikingly Like Kendall Jenner!

Even though Scott Disick’s wild ways have pushed Kourtney Kardashian away and ruined their relationship completely, his other woman was there for it all.

As creepy as it sounds, Scott seems to have a type and that is Kourt’s younger half sister, Kendall!

The Kardashian baby daddy has been cheating on her with a model that bears a striking resemblance to Kendall.

“Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,'” Bella Banos stated in an interview in which she admitted to the relationship she has with Scott. The two were spotted in each other’s company last summer.

“At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” she added.

According to an insider, the two met while he was in Costa Rica as well. Furthermore, she reportedly has been by his side ever since they partied together in New York last summer.

“Last summer Scott started getting wild when he went out, drinking, really partying. And that was around the time that Bella started really hanging out with him,” the insider said.

Banos shared how Disick is always affectionate and expresses his feelings for her.

“Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

When Disick fled Costa Rica for Miami he was “partying with all of Bella’s friends,” the source revealed.

“He doesn’t care about Kourtney,” the source claimed. “He likes girls that are really young and hot and he’s been going wild for a long time.”

