Scott Disick’s Miami Escape Is Finally Over And It’s All Because Of Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner cannot help but try and control the situation. The momager is laying down the rules and it’s her way or the highway. According to reports, Scott Disick’s humiliation towards Kourtney is over along with his women filled trip to Miami.

He has finally returned to Los Angeles and it’s solely because Jenner has ordered him to come back and own up to his stupid and immature behavior.

“Kris told Scott yesterday that he needed to leave Miami stat and come back home to Kourtney and his kids or there would be hell to pay,” an insider said.

From what it appears Scott decided to listen. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption “Disick in the dog house” written all over it!

Travel time #fml A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

“Kris is trying so hard to control this entire situation because she wants Scott and Kourtney to have this huge confrontation in front of the KUWTK cameras. Obviously, she wants to use it for the show!” explained the source.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has used Disick’s downward spiral to her advantage.

After the father of Mason, 6, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 1 infamously cheated on Kardashian in 2015 with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France, he went on a similar bender and ended up in rehab.

At the time, Jenner brought cameras in to catch every bit of his demise in order to get some ratings and some money in her pockets.

“Scott told Kris that he thinks she is pathetic and that she is more concerned with the show than she is with Kourtney and his relationship,” the insider added.

It looks like this time once again, Kris Jenner has won the battle of the wills.

But what do you think? Does Kris really care for Scott’s well being or is she milking the situation once again, for the sake of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?