Scott Disick’s Home Was Robbed!

Scott Disick’s home in the Hidden Hills of California was robbed in the early morning of the 21st of May, Sunday. The Lost Hills police department responded to Scott’s alarm call around 1:21 a.m.

Upon the arrival of the officers at Disick’s home, they discovered the sliding door at the back of the house was forced open.

The police officers investigated the home of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and they didn’t find any possible suspects, but they noted the inside of the house had been wiped clean of several items although the police haven’t revealed what it is they stole yet.

Scott, who just celebrated his 34th birthday, wasn’t home at the time of the robbery because he was in Las Vegas for the weekend and went to the 1 Oak for a pre-party-birthday celebration late Sunday night.

An insider revealed that Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy said Scott had been trying to sell the house because it’s isolated and in the middle of nowhere.

The source added they weren’t surprised there was a home invasion at the star’s house.

Last year, Disick, 34, bought the $5.95 million home in the Hidden Hills to use the house as a bachelor pad.

As CI readers know, Scott isn’t the only person who has been robbed in the Kardashian family, in fact, several of the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been burglarized as of late.

Kendall Jenner’s home in Hollywood was robbed in March.

The 21-year-old model returned home after she had been out for a majority of the day and discovered that a lot of her jewelry was missing from her room.

Last year in October, the model’s half-sister Kim was burglarized in Paris by a group of French thieves who tied her up and stole millions of dollars worth of jewels from the star. The criminals were caught by police and Kim testified in court.