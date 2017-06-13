Scott Disick’s Fling In Las Vegas Reveals What It’s Like To Hang Out With The Infamous Party Boy!

Scott Disick continued his non-stop partying in Las Vegas last weekend, and according to sources, he brought back several women to his penthouse suite. One of the partygoers revealed to US Weekly what it’s like to hang out with the infamous party boy.

Kelsey Barnett, 22-years-old, says she met the 34-year-old reality star during his appearance at the Liquid Pool Lounge on June 10th, Saturday.

In a statement to the outlet, the 22-year-old said, “It was my 22nd birthday, and it went crazy. I was with six friends. We had a cabana at Liquid, and he was right next to us with his crew. So, we got pics with him. Then, he invited us back to his penthouse suite at the Palms resort where he was staying with Brody Jenner.”

The birthday girl said Scott even came right up to her and kissed her.

“Someone mentioned it was my birthday, and he just came right over and kissed me. He’s a really good kisser! He didn’t say anything about Kourtney Kardashian at all.”

The reality star didn’t stop there! Shortly after, he brought the lucky ladies back to the 1 OAK nightclub, and Kelsey was beyond stoked.

“It was the best birthday ever!”

I’m sure Scott didn’t mind entertaining Kelsey and her friends!

Evidently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star absolutely loves going to Vegas.

The socialite opened up to the outlet earlier in the week about Sin City and his history there.

He said, “I feel like Vegas is always something different and exciting. It always kind of feels like family, heading back to 1 OAK to do my parties there.”

As CI readers know, the tabloids haven’t stopped talking about Scott’s trip to Cannes. The reality star opened up in another interview about his “uneventful” trip to the city. He coyly said, “I had a nice relaxing trip for my birthday. I ate dinner with all my best friends that I’ve known for a long time. That’s about it.”