Scott Disick Was Spotted With A Mystery Woman As He Nearly Bumps Into Kourtney Kardashian At The Same Fair

Scott Disick and his potential new fling had an awkward run-in with Kourtney Kardashian at the same festival. He was seen with a gorgeous female companion at chili festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

At that very same event his baby mama Kourtney was also there with their kids.

It looked like there were no signs on the exes being too close to each other. Scott went low-key that day, and he wore a black and white striped T-shirt with shorts, and his female companion rocked apparel from Kith.

The Lord as he likes to call himself also wore a pair of bright white sneakers and a fancy wristwatch.

Scott kept his hair short, and he was also sporting his signature scruffy beard. His mystery girl was seen walking beside him.

He lovely figure was amazingly showcased by her red bodysuit which featured a low-cut neckline. She left her tiny denim shorts unbuttoned, and she also paired her look with Nike shoes.

Meanwhile the mother of Scott’s kids, Kourtney seemed to be having lots of fun with their children but at a different spot.

She took to her Instagram to share a few photos from the chili cook-off the very next day.

Kourt was wearing an oversized Paris T-shirt and a pair of shorts. She was smiling all the time as she joined her children to play some fun games.

She shared in her Instagram post that Mason won for his little sister Penelope a unicorn.

Scott and his potential new fling almost had a run-in with Kourt, and this happened just a while after he was reported to be ‘crazy jealous’ of Kourt’s relationship with her much younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

‘He hates the fact that Younes is younger and hotter, and it drives Scott crazy jealous that Kourtney is really into him,’ a source had previously stated.

‘Scott has always assumed that Kourtney would be there waiting for him, no matter what, that he could go off and party, hook up with other chicks and disappear for weeks on end, and that Kourtney would just take him back,’ the insider continued.

‘It’s been a really serious shock to Scott’s system to realize that’s not the case, and that Kourtney’s moved on.’

The source claimed that ‘seeing photos of Kourt and Younes frolicking together on holiday, and seeing how happy Kourtney looks, cuts Scott like a knife. But, let’s face it, Scott had his chance, many many times, and each and every time he blew it, so he has no one to blame but himself.’