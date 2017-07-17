Scott Disick Was Spotted Making Out With Another Mystery Girl

Another day, another make-out session for Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex has attended the Club Revolve party on Saturday night, and he was accompanied by a mystery girl who was later confirmed to be Emma Blanchard.

According to a source, the couple has arrived at the exclusive party in the same SUV around midnight.

Scott and Emma were seen openly making out while sipping on cocktails.

‘At one point, Scott and Emma slipped into a room behind a curtain to get more privacy,’ the source said.

The couple left the party together at 3 a.m. A second source said the hookup is nothing serious.

‘Scott is not looking for a relationship. He is just enjoying his summer and having fun while flirting and hooking up with some ladies. Nothing is serious just a good time. It looked like he was really enjoying himself at the Revolve party.’

This is only the latest of Scott’s flings because we know that he has been spending time with tons of women since splitting up with Kourtney Kardashian back in July 2015 and especially over the last few months.

Call me A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

He was also connected to Bella Thorne, and the two of them had originally sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing in Cannes.

He was later seen with more other women, and Bella said that he was partying too hard for her.

She changed her mind about all this as they were seen together again holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles club last month.

I always need a sweatshirt even tho it's hot af outside A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Another insider said there’s nothing serious going on between them.

Advertisement

‘They both love to party, and that is the sole reason why they hang out with each other. It is pure fun. Scott knows that he is getting a rise out of the public and is sparking attention on himself when he hangs out with Bella or any other young girl. He loves it.’