Scott Disick Vs. Leo DiCaprio: Boys Will Be Boys! – Check Out Which Bachelor Had More Flings In Cannes!

No, it’s not a competition, but Scott Disick and Leonardo DiCaprio both had more romances while partying in Cannes. So, the only legit question is which Hollywood bachelor had the most hookups?

Both Leonardo DiCaprio aged 42 and Scott Disick aged 34 enjoyed the company of a lot of beautiful women over the past week in Cannes.

The sun was shining, the alcohol was flowing, and the sexual tension kept rising! Partying in the South of France is like Spring Break for celebrities.

They bounce from hookup to hookup every time the sun rises. For instance, Scott has already romanced five different hotties, and the number keeps increasing even if he should be returning to his kids in LA.

Leo, on the other hand, was a little more discreet with his conquests but he was spotted hanging out with more models at the amFAR gala and also outside a club.

Both hunks are newly single, and Leo and Scott did not waste any time at all getting over Nina Agdal and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians hunk tried really hard to numb the pain by sipping rose with Bella Thorne, who was the first one of many girls on his Cannes vacation.

We might as well say it, as perhaps the most shocking girls to be seen hanging out with Scott was Sofia Richie who is Bella’s pal, and she is only 18 years old.

But on the other hand, she quickly shut down all rumors about their so-called romance by tweeting that the two of them are just homies.

Unfortunately for the father of three convinced Kourtney once and for all to ban him from seeing his children.

Leo is “lucky” we might say, as he doesn’t own that kind of baggage, no kids, no mama, no drama.

He was free to mingle with beauties such as Bella Hadid and Rita Ora at the amFAR gala plus the runway superstar Naomi Campbell at a different party on Friday night. The Titanic star later hopped on a plane to Monaco where he was once again surrounded by beautiful women but we haven’t learned their names yet! So stay tuned for more info!