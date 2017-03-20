Scott Disick Takes His Kids To A Paid ‘Sugar Factory’ Appearance!

If you thought that Scott Disick was really trying his best to be a better father to his three children with Kourtney Kardashian, think again!

Although he is making it seem like he is the father of the year these days, by going in public with the kids a lot, it turns out that he is getting something out of it!

According to reports, on Saturday, Disick took his seven-year-old Mason and four-year-old Penelope to an appearance at the opening of a Sugar Factory restaurant in Las Vegas, but what is shady is the fact that he was paid to go there!

Is he using his kids to make some extra money now?

The father had a lot of fun at the opening alongside two of his kids while they were surrounded by security guards! He surely painted a very nice family picture there, but is he really doing it for the kids?

If the money he received from his appearance is really not his only motivation, then certainly Scott also thought about the fact that bringing his kids to a candy store opening would help him win the custody battle!

Scott brought along a personal photographer at the event to take pictures of him spending some quality time with the kids.

Advertisement

In the end, knowing how much he likes to make Vegas paid appearances, we should at least be happy that he didn’t take his kids to a nightclub! What do you think of Scott Disick as a parent?