Scott Disick Takes His Kids Out Amid Custody Drama With Kourtney Kardashian!

While drama between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian is still going on, the man was spotted meeting Kris Jenner at Nobu on Thursday and he had two of his kids, as well as North, Kim’s daughter with him!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians already know, Scott has been waging war against his baby mama, and now he has decided to rub his good relationship with his mother-in-law in Kourtney’s face.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Kourtney has threatened Scott that she will go for full custody of their three children – Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, if he does not get his act together. Prior to her radical decision, the man was caught by the paparazzi having fun with bikini-clad women in Miami, without a care in the world!

However, according to a trusty source close to the Kardashian clan, Scott has been ignoring Kourt’s threats and he started to simply spend more time together with his kids.

“Kourtney and Scott had it out after she told him she was going after custody, and he told her that there is no way in hell that he would allow that to happen.”

The infamous for his partying father has also called Kourtney out for her similar behavior.

“He told her that she was a drunk too, and the only difference between them is that she hides it well!” revealed the insider.

Despite Kourtney’s wishes, Disick has promised that he will not leave his kids’ side!

“Scott will fight Kourtney to the bitter end if he has to because there is just no way that he will let her do this,” the source stated.

“He doesn’t think the kids are in any danger. He told her she can f*** off.”