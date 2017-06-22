Scott Disick Takes His Kids Out Again: Scared Of Kourtney’s Custody Threats!

After an early dinner in Calabasas with his kids, the controversial father of three was spotted by eyewitnesses carrying his sleepy daughter Penelope. It looks like Scott Disick is back doing his father duty amid Kourtney Kardashian’s threats.

Kourt’s baby daddy enjoyed some quality time with 4-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Mason at King’s Fish House near their home in California.

As fans may remember, this outing with the young ones comes shortly after Disick ditched his ex and kids to spend time with a bunch of bikini-clad women in Europe.

However, the man really needed to make up for his outrageous behavior, and this is why upon returning he has been seen out and about with his older kids quite often.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV star has warned the man that if he doesn’t fix his bad boy ways at least for the sake of becoming a good father, she will go forward with legal measures to restrict his custody.

The threats to fight for full custody have been a wake-up call for the problematic baby daddy who has surprisingly been seen spending a lot of time with their kids lately.

According to sources close to the Kardashian clan, upon returning from Europe, the 34-year-old man was forced to take a Breathalyzer test every time he wanted to see his kids.

An insider stated that Kourtney was simply looking out for her kids’ safety, adding that she ‘does not trust him at all and she is not about to let her kids go out with their dad without proving he is sober.’

Do you believe Scott Disick has finally managed to get his life together or do you think he will end up slipping again?