FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ellen degeneres t.i. tameka cottle kendall jenner Joseline Hernandez kandi burruss blac chyna maci bookout kourtney kardashian bella thorne priscilla presley scott disick lebron james alec baldwin david beckham paula abdul donald trump jenelle evans Mimi Faust selena gomez caitlyn jenner
Home » Entertainment

Scott Disick Spotted On Outing With Kids, Terrified Of Kourtney’s Custody Threats

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/05/2017
0
0


scott disickSource: lifeandstylemag.com

After partying with multiple women in Europe, Scott Disick is back in Calabasas, California. The father of three was recently spotted by the paparazzi spending some long-awaited time with two of his kids.

7-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Penelope seemed very happy in their father’s company, but as fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already be aware, baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has threatened Disick that she’s going to go for full custody of their three children.

Disick wore a white hoodie and faded jeans and traded the topless and bikini-clad women in favor of some wholesome quality time with his older kids.

scott disick and kidsSource: radaronline.com

But according to sources close to the Kardashian family, Kourtney plans to take radical measures to keep the party animal’s ways away from their offspring.

The reality TV star claimed the best decision was to keep the Disick from his kids precisely because he;s been a bad father lately.

Still, after returning from his wild partying with various women in Cannes and London, the man made time for his children.

Kourtney and Scott had been on and off for years and never got married despite parenting three kids together.

After their latest and seemingly permanent split, Disick did not hold back from wooing other women and was even caught with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne and British model Ella Ross just to name a couple.

Now, Disick is back on daddy duty.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has managed to find herself a new beau – younger model Younes Bendjima.

Sources have claimed that Bendjima was the reason Scott hit on so many girls and that he was trying to make Kourt jealous.

His actions had little effect on the woman, however, and she seems happy with the model; happier than she’s been in a long time.

Advertisement

Should Kourtney go for full custody of their three children?

Post Views: 0

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick kuwk the kardashian

Advertisement

You may also like
Scott Disick Is Allowed Only One Hour To Spend With His Kids After Kourtney Kardashian’s Ban
06/05/2017
Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Twerk And Dance In Viral Video As Situation With Scott Disick Gets More Intense
06/04/2017
Did Tyga Diss Kylie Jenner In His New Track?
06/04/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *