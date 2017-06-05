Scott Disick Spotted On Outing With Kids, Terrified Of Kourtney’s Custody Threats

After partying with multiple women in Europe, Scott Disick is back in Calabasas, California. The father of three was recently spotted by the paparazzi spending some long-awaited time with two of his kids.

7-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Penelope seemed very happy in their father’s company, but as fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already be aware, baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has threatened Disick that she’s going to go for full custody of their three children.

Disick wore a white hoodie and faded jeans and traded the topless and bikini-clad women in favor of some wholesome quality time with his older kids.

But according to sources close to the Kardashian family, Kourtney plans to take radical measures to keep the party animal’s ways away from their offspring.

The reality TV star claimed the best decision was to keep the Disick from his kids precisely because he;s been a bad father lately.

Still, after returning from his wild partying with various women in Cannes and London, the man made time for his children.

Kourtney and Scott had been on and off for years and never got married despite parenting three kids together.

After their latest and seemingly permanent split, Disick did not hold back from wooing other women and was even caught with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne and British model Ella Ross just to name a couple.

Now, Disick is back on daddy duty.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has managed to find herself a new beau – younger model Younes Bendjima.

Sources have claimed that Bendjima was the reason Scott hit on so many girls and that he was trying to make Kourt jealous.

His actions had little effect on the woman, however, and she seems happy with the model; happier than she’s been in a long time.

