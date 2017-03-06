Scott Disick Spotted Hanging Out With His Kids For The First Time In Forever!

Scott Disick is always able to find something or someone more interesting to do or spend time with than his own family and that is why he is often criticized for being a bad father!

Furthermore, although he is always disappearing somewhere, leaving his babies mama, Kourtney Kardashian alone to take care of their three kids, he also always comes back before abandoning them again.

Recently, the problematic husband was spotted going out with his kids for the first time in a long time! Will he stick around?

On March 4, the 33 year old father was seen spending some well awaited quality time with his children in Malibu.

The 7 year old Mason and 4 year old Penelope seemed pretty gloomy in Scott’s company despite missing him since January!

As fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star already know, Disick’s romance with Kourtney has once again exploded.

As he keeps abandoning her and the kids in order to go and flirt with bikini clad women in exotic places, Kourtney has decided that enough is enough and she would not give him another chance.

According to a trusty insider close to the Kardashian clan, Kourtney even “threatened Scott that she would take the kids away from him because he is being an awful father lately.”

“Not only is Scott continuing to drink and party, but he is just never there,” the source explained.

“Kourtney warned him that if he relapsed again that she would go after full custody.”

“Unfortunately, it is Mason and Penelope that are really suffering because they are constantly asking, ‘Where is daddy?’ and they are both at the age that Kourtney cannot lie to them anymore.”