Scott Disick Spends Birthday With Ella Ross

It looks like Scott Disick just can’t get enough of these young and beautiful models. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy has celebrated his birthday in Cannes on the French Riviera surrounded by women.

As fans may already know, he was recently caught with 19-year-old Bella Thorne, but now, when he celebrated his 34th birthday, the man decided it was time for someone else in his life.

The paparazzi photographed Scott picking model Ella Ross, also 19, up onto his lap!

Just a couple of days ago, he and Thorne seemed really solid, but now she is embarrassed she ever though Disick was serious about her.

The reality TV star seems to move from woman to woman now that he and Kourtney are pretty much over.

If he never settled with the mother of his three children, he certainly won’t do with all of these other women. He’s just having fun!

Later on during the birthday celebration, Ross was also joined by her friend, blogger Maggie Petrova.

The two gorgeous young women spent time with the birthday boy.

Petrova however, has made it very clear that “‘I am good friends with Ella Ross, there is nothing going on with me and Scott, just friendship.”

The many beauties always surrounding Disick seem to do a good job replacing his Kourtney, with whom he broke up last year.

Even though the two never managed to get married, they are the parents to 7-year-old Mason, Reign, 2, and Penelope, 4.

Sources have revealed that the man is just trying to make the Kardashian jealous after she moved on with boy toy model Younes Bendjima.

Not too long ago, Disick was caught at the pool with actress Bella Thorne.

The man had his hands all over her, and they made out, but now he is on to the next one.

Thorne certainly feels humiliated to be just one of his many flings.