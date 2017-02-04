Scott Disick Seen Smoking Suspicious Cigarette with Mystery Blonde in Miami

Scott Disick’s huge betrayal towards Kourtney Kardashian in Miami is not only humiliating for his baby mama but also, according to close palls of his, ruining his own life as well. Now that pictures showing Scott smocking a suspicious cigarette alongside one of his blonde side girls have been released his friends’ worry has never been more real.

Advertisement

Has Scott Disick gone too far?

On Thursay, the man was spotted having a smoke on the balcony of his hotel suite with one mystery blonde and a few of his buddies raising suspicions that Disick was getting stoned.

The reality TV star’s looked similar to a joint.

As we have been reporting for the past few days, Scott was spotted in Miami spending time with more than just one bikini-clad woman and neither of them was Kourtney.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, Scott “totally ditched her” in Costa Rica.

“He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick,” the insider revealed.

Now, Scott’s friends think his partying is getting out of control.

“Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well,” revealed a close friend of Disick’s.

While having fun at the poolside surrounded by multiple young blondes, Scott has been ignoring the Kardashians’ attempts to contact him. “Right now he is not responding to anyone’s calls or texts,” the insider claimed.

Those close to him fear for his life.

“Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this. Sadly, it seems like it is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him, and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead.”

Advertisement

Now it looks like Scott has been using drugs to enhance his party experience and his friends’ worries seem more real than ever. Do you think Scott Disick is ruining his life?