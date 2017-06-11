Scott Disick Reveals He Doesn’t Have Any Plans For Father’s Day

Even though Scott Disick has been busy partying in Sin City, he made the time to chat with E! News while attending an event at the Liquid Pool Lounge in Las Vegas. After the father of three’s notorious weekend in France where he was spotted cozying up to six different women, the star sat down to talk about his Father’s Day plans.

When discussing his party plans for the summer, the KUWK star said, “I haven’t made specific plans, but probably do a little bit more traveling. A little Hamptons, A little Europe. Not exactly positive. I’m trying to figure it out now, but hoping to get to see some of my best friends from back home.”

Just so our readers know, Scott is originally from Eastport, New York where he attended an elite private school called Ross School.

It looks like he’ll be heading back to New York to see his old friends.

However, his schedule remains uncertain, especially regarding the special holiday devoted to dads everywhere.

When the star was asked about whether or not he had plans with his family, the reality personality revealed he didn’t.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “I don’t know if I made those plans. I think someone should make the for me. I didn’t make any, but hopefully, someone made some for me, but we’ll see.”

2017 has proven to be a difficult year for Scott and his family, but it hasn’t always been like this for the 34-year-old playboy.

Last year, Disick couldn’t have asked for a better Father’s Day.

The ex-beau of Kourtney Kardashian revealed he had a magnificent time last year when he visited the zoo with his family.

They had lunch together on the water in Santa Barbara, and in his words, it was as good as he could’ve asked for.

In 2016, Scott and Kourtney hung out with his family at the Four Seasons Resort in Santa Barbara where they relaxed all day on the patio. However, this year, it looks like his special day isn’t panning out the way like 2016’s Father’s Day.