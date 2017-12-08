FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Nas lisa marie presley hoda kotb matt lauer khloe kardashian nick lachey mama june Katie Couric andy cohen Jordyn Woods justin bieber cardi b kourtney kardashian t.i. Anderson East Kelly Dodd brett ratner kim kardashian barbara evans kanye west adam lind tristan thompson kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Scott Disick Reportedly Makes A Shocking Claim About His Ex Kourtney Kardashian – One Of Their Three Children Might Not Be His!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/08/2017
1
2.8K Views
2


Scott Disick Reportedly Makes A Shocking Claim About His Ex Kourtney Kardashian - 'One Of Their Three Children Might Not Be His'!Source: youtube.com

During their chaotic relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick experienced all kinds of ups and downs. These include, as you may already know, tons of infidelities from Scott’s part. But now, it seems like the table has turned because he is the one accusing Kourtney! Check out the horrible details.

 

Day

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Scott is reportedly accusing Kourtney of something extremely severe that may affect their entire family for good this time.

In Touch reports that Scott believes that there may exist the possibility that Kourtney was unfaithful to him towards the end of their relationship.

This leads him to believe that one of their three children might not be his! He is referring to Reign.

‘This sounds horrible to say, but Scott is closest to Mason and then Penelope,’ an insider told the mag.

That same source also added that while Scott still has a close bond with Reign, ‘it’s not the same as the one he had with Mason when he was that young.’

‘Reign was conceived when Kourtney and Scott were going through a rough patch,’ the source continued.

‘At the time, Scott didn’t question whether he was the father, but that soon changed. It didn’t take long for Scott to start having doubts as to whether Reign is his child or not.’

 

In Touch also reports that the Kardashian family may have played an important role is Scott’s dark thoughts.

‘What really got under Scott’s skin is when family members said that Reign didn’t look like him,’ the source stated. ‘Penelope and Mason are dead ringers for Scott, but Reign looks more like Kourtney.’

Advertisement

Well, this is a tough accusation even on Scott’s part. He is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie, and despite the latest rumors that were saying that these two broke up, it looks that they’re still an item.

Post Views: 2,756

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick sofia richie

Advertisement

You may also like
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are Still Very Much A Couple; Make First Public Appearance Together At Art Basel In Miami
12/07/2017
Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed That Her Dream Dinner Date Is Scott Disick; Who Would Have Thought?! – Check Out Her Reasons
12/07/2017
Scott Disick Reportedly Dumps Sofia Richie; He Still Loves Kourtney Kardashian & He’s ‘Sick Of Sofia’s Childish Games’
12/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Erica Wynn
12/08/2017 at 4:10 am
Reply

He’s such a big ass baby! What a total dickwad. Word to Sofia: ” You’re only 19,baby girl!” Enjoy your youth ,freedom, and independence. You have all the beautiful time in the world to get married and have beautiful children.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *