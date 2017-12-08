Scott Disick Reportedly Makes A Shocking Claim About His Ex Kourtney Kardashian – One Of Their Three Children Might Not Be His!

During their chaotic relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick experienced all kinds of ups and downs. These include, as you may already know, tons of infidelities from Scott’s part. But now, it seems like the table has turned because he is the one accusing Kourtney! Check out the horrible details.

Scott is reportedly accusing Kourtney of something extremely severe that may affect their entire family for good this time.

In Touch reports that Scott believes that there may exist the possibility that Kourtney was unfaithful to him towards the end of their relationship.

This leads him to believe that one of their three children might not be his! He is referring to Reign.

‘This sounds horrible to say, but Scott is closest to Mason and then Penelope,’ an insider told the mag.

That same source also added that while Scott still has a close bond with Reign, ‘it’s not the same as the one he had with Mason when he was that young.’

‘Reign was conceived when Kourtney and Scott were going through a rough patch,’ the source continued.

‘At the time, Scott didn’t question whether he was the father, but that soon changed. It didn’t take long for Scott to start having doubts as to whether Reign is his child or not.’

In Touch also reports that the Kardashian family may have played an important role is Scott’s dark thoughts.

‘What really got under Scott’s skin is when family members said that Reign didn’t look like him,’ the source stated. ‘Penelope and Mason are dead ringers for Scott, but Reign looks more like Kourtney.’

Well, this is a tough accusation even on Scott’s part. He is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie, and despite the latest rumors that were saying that these two broke up, it looks that they’re still an item.