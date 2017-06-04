Scott Disick Refuses To Comment On His Cannes Women

Scott Disick landed at LAX this Friday, after a whirlwind 34th birthday trip to Cannes and more parts of Europe during which he has been photographed getting really cozy or hanging by the pool with various women. They include actress Bella Thorne, U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova, and Chloe Bartoli.

A bunch of paparazzi swarmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the airport when he arrived.

One paparazzi bombed him with tons of questions about all the women he hanged out with.

But, Disick remained silent as he just walked by the group and got into a car.

‘Scott, are you using Maggie? Are you using Bella? How about Chloe? Anything to say to the girls? Are you taking advantage of the girls, Scott? Do you need help? Do you need to be in rehab? Scott, come on, Scott, talk to us here. Anybody else on your list? Are they just notches on your belt, Scott?’

Disick has never said anything about any of the women he was seen with at Cannes. Petrova said that they were just friends.

Thorne posted on her Twitter account that she is not talking to Scott or anyone else, and according to a source, she seems to lack interest in him because he is much too old for her and he also carries lots of “baggage.”

Thorne appears to be doing just fine as she was spotted partying with her friends at a nightclub in West Hollywood last Friday night dressed only in a see-through top that showed off her nipples.

She posted some videos from her wild night out on Snapchat.

Bartoli hasn’t commented about her and Disick’s get together in Cannes which marked their reunion as they were first linked each other in 2015 before his Kourtney Kardashian breakup.

Soon after their breaup, he went to rehab but now it is pretty unclear if he has been drinking in Cannes.

Disick has occasionally been seen in Cannes at various parties with different girls since the breakup.

Advertisement

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick has unveiled the fact that he is a sex addict. Kourtney doesn’t care at all about the fact that he is trying to make her jealous and her only concern are their three children and how all of this affects them.