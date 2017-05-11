Scott Disick “Partying Way Too Much,” – Kourtney Thinks “It’s Pathetic”

Scott Disick doesn’t seem to be adjusting well to Kourtney’s new relationship with the young model, Younes Bendjima. After a period of the two getting along well, Scott got himself into some trouble while on vacation when he brought a girl to a hotel with him.

A source revealed “Scott is partying way too much again. This behavior isn’t anything new.”

“Every time that he feels rejected by Kourtney, he behaves like this. It’s his excuse to party again.”

Disick, 33, has struggled with drug abuse in the past, most notably alcohol, and his most recent stint in rehab was in 2015.

Kardashian, 38, apparently “finds it pathetic that he blames her.”

Kourtney and Scott ended their nine-year relationship in the summer of 2015 and had experienced several ups and downs in their relationship ever since.

They have recently appeared to have been in a good place, spending a lot of time together and co-parenting their children without drama.

Shortly after Kardashian started hanging around the 23-year-old model, Scott had a bit of a break down again.

A source revealed to People magazine that things between the two are “not serious.”

“She is single and having fun. She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

The source said Scott is a “typical guy,” in the sense that he doesn’t like that she’s dating, but it’s perfectly ok for him to do what he wants.

As CI readers know, Scott has been hanging around 21-year-old model Ella Ross lately, including at the Coachella Music Festival. The couple celebrated Cinco De Mayo together with dinner at TAO in West Hollywood, California, and earlier they were seen grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu.