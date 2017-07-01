Scott Disick On Wild Trip To Miami With Steve Aoki – He Doesn’t Care About Kourtney

Scott Disick is living the dream! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently partying it up in Miami with his guy friends, including Steve Aoki.Scott and his bro’s posted several pics and videos on Instagram, including one showing them on a boat and another one involving a cake-in-the-face prank.

And how did Scott get to Florida?

It’s no surprise that the reality star flew to Miami in his usual mode of transportation – a private jet.

He was accompanied by a group of both men and women according to E! News. And how does Kourtney feel about all of this?

We’re sure that she is unimpressed with her ex-beau enjoying himself without her.

Jump man A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

The Kardashian sister herself is hanging out with a much younger man, despite criticizing Scott for the same thing.

The 38-year-old reality star recently revealed she thought it was immature and childish that he hangs out with younger women.

This is what happens when u order a 🎂 to your front door by @ScottDisick & yours truly pic.twitter.com/oEr6oy5piv — Just Hold Aoki (@steveaoki) July 1, 2017

However, she rationalizes it to herself by saying that it’s ok for her to do it because “she sees something happening in the future with Younes.”

Nevertheless, Scott continues to hang out with the actress Bella Thorne.

Last week he was in Los Angeles at the 13th Annual Irie Weekend which featured parties with performers like T.I. and Future.

Just so you know the history, Scott’s wild weekend comes just two years after his split with Kourtney during the Fourth Of July weekend in 2014, which was followed by a month-long party. As CI readers know by now, Scott was caught hanging out with a total of six different women during his weekend in Cannes, France, including Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, Maggie Petrova, and others.