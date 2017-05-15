Scott Disick Makes Shocking Confession About Struggling With An Addiction!

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick has made a shocking confession. As fans may already know, the man brought a side chick on the family’s vacation in Costa Rica and from there on, things started escalating.

Kourtney, along with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, mom Kris and her lover Corey Gamble confronted Kourt’s baby daddy over dinner, accusing him of being disrespectful to the entire family and especially their kids.

“Every night you go to bed with our kids, and I go to bed alone, sad and miserable,” Scott replied.

But Kourtney had none of it. “Stop playing the victim!”

But when the family asked him how he couldn’t stay a couple of days without a random girl in his bed her confessed that he was addicted.

“I’m a sex addict!” Disick claimed. “I’m a f**ked up, horrible sex addict.”

But of course, it looks like Scott was not sincere and it was just “the first thing that popped” into his head, as he later stated during his confessional.

Khloe, Kim, and Kris even threw water at him, but in true Kardashian fashion, after the fight, everything seemed fine again between them.

But although Kourtney forgot, she made a promise to herself that she would never accept him back into her life.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians are already aware, Kourtney is taking her role as a cougar very seriously and is now going out with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Scott however, has found someone even younger – also model, 21-year-old Ella Ross.

Do you think there is any chance Scott and Kourtney may get back together or is it over for good?