FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amber rose amber heard Bernice Burgos meek mill calvin harris David Duchovny Eniko Parrish abby lee miller leah messer dina manzo Tamar Braxton Amber Marchese blake shelton Amy Winehouse david cantin T.I. Joseline Hernandez khloe kardashian Kara McCullough steve harvey Chris Lopez
Home » Entertainment

Scott Disick Makes Shocking Confession About Struggling With An Addiction!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/15/2017
1
594 Views
1


Scott DisickSource: huffingtonpost.com

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick has made a shocking confession. As fans may already know, the man brought a side chick on the family’s vacation in Costa Rica and from there on, things started escalating.

Kourtney, along with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, mom Kris and her lover Corey Gamble confronted Kourt’s baby daddy over dinner, accusing him of being disrespectful to the entire family and especially their kids.

“Every night you go to bed with our kids, and I go to bed alone, sad and miserable,” Scott replied.

But Kourtney had none of it. “Stop playing the victim!”

But when the family asked him how he couldn’t stay a couple of days without a random girl in his bed her confessed that he was addicted.

“I’m a sex addict!” Disick claimed. “I’m a f**ked up, horrible sex addict.”

But of course, it looks like Scott was not sincere and it was just “the first thing that popped” into his head, as he later stated during his confessional.

Khloe, Kim, and Kris even threw water at him, but in true Kardashian fashion, after the fight, everything seemed fine again between them.

But although Kourtney forgot, she made a promise to herself that she would never accept him back into her life.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians are already aware, Kourtney is taking her role as a cougar very seriously and is now going out with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Scott however, has found someone even younger – also model, 21-year-old Ella Ross.

Advertisement

Do you think there is any chance Scott and Kourtney may get back together or is it over for good?

Post Views: 594

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Has The Hots For Khloe’s Boyfriend And Texts Him Sexy Selfies!
05/16/2017
Lisa Rinna Might Leave ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ To Replace ‘KUWTK’ With Her Own Show
05/16/2017
Did Kim Kardashian Go To Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Baby Shower?
05/16/2017
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Sophia Johnson
05/17/2017 at 5:17 pm
Reply

Yeah because she love sex too she will take him back. She loves having his babies .Babies that he seen to don’t want but she keep having them for him anyway she see that’s not going to change him. He still going to sleep with other women. GIRL don’t be a dam fool no more let his sorry a** go. Live your life .


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *