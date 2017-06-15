Scott Disick Is Sending Flowers To Bella Thorne After Cannes Drama – Is He Trying To Win Her Back?

Scott Disick is doing what he can to make things right with Bella Thorne after their pretty terrible trip to Cannes. The Lord seems to have gifted her with a beautiful flowers bouquet, and she showed if off on Snapchat!

Bella Thorne flaunted an incredibly beautiful bouquet of flowers in Snapchat, but she declined to say who they are from.

She has lots of great guy friends, and she is also pals with some of her exes so it could have been anyone.

Her fans freaked out about the identity of the sweet mysterious man, and now that identity has finally been revealed! Yeeeyy!!

The flowers are reportedly from none other than Scott Disick, and it seems that he is trying to make it up to Bella after their nasty trip to Cannes where she bailed after he started partying too hard according to some sources.

If this is true than it was a wonderful gesture on Scott’s part, but it is also a romantic one?

They sparked some major dating rumors while they were in Cannes after they have been spotted chilling on the deck of a yacht and looking super cozy.

Bella was together with her sister Dani, so they kept things pretty ok for the most of the day.

Bella was seen lying on a lounge chair, and at one point Scott was spooning her. It really looked like his arm was touching her chest and at one point the couple even kissed.

Even if the two of them might have seemed to have the greatest time, Bella wasn;t with him for very long for the rest of the trip.

Yo I wear this hat like every day hahaha #happysunday I'm recording in the studio all day:) what are you doing on this beautiful Sunday? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

He partied with Sofia Richie, Justin Bieber’s ex, Chloe Bartoli and so on but Bella was nowhere to be found.

Scott made out with five more different girls besides her, and he started to party really hard and to drink again.

Even if Bella also likes to have fun, she usually does it within reason. But now, Bella and Scott are doing ok, and they are hanging out together again even if the trip didn’t end so well. She stated that they are cool and chilling as friends.