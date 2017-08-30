Scott Disick Is Renting His Home For $60,000 – Does He Need Money?

Do you want to live like Scott Disick? You better start making serious cash because he’s charging $60,000 a month to rent out his home in Los Angeles. According to E! News, the reality star is looking to rent out his mansion for a few months.

The house – which is in the middle of the Hidden Hills community – was listed for sale by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for $8.8 million last year.

However, he ended up dropping the price by a whopping $1 million after it sat for awhile.

According to the publication, Disick only lived at the house for about half-a-year after he bought it for $6 million in 2015.

On an old episode of the show that made him famous, the reality star took Khloe and Kris on tour after he and Kourtney broke up for a brief period.

Jenner said the place was beautiful.

In fact, she exclaimed, “Oh my god,” when she walked into the place.

E! Online reports the home has a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It has more than 8,000 feet of luxury.

It’s truly the kind of place if you want to be a baller like good old Scott Disick – the man, the legend, the Lord.

The renting out of his home has caused some people to speculate Scott may need some extra cash to pay for his opulent lifestyle.

However, we doubt the veracity of those claims because Scott is a high-paid reality star and socialite who makes money merely by showing up to nightclubs.

He pulls in income from his Instagram account as well, so we doubt he needs the money.

Others think that maybe “The Lord” needs money due to health issues.

In case you missed it, the 32-year-old was reported as having kidney problems back in 2015 by the Daily Mail. Sources at the time claimed he had been suffering from complications due to his “heavy drinking,” which he may or may not do.