Scott Disick Is Really Sticking It To Kourtney! – He’s Been With Two Girls In The Last Two Days

Scott has been a busy man lately! One day after he was hanging out with the actress Bella Thorne, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen getting real close to stylist Chloe Bartoli. This isn’t the first time the couple has been together, much to Kourtney’s chagrin.

They were spotted cuddling once in Monte Carlo in July of 2015 which forced Kourtney to abruptly end their relationship of nine years.

It wasn’t much different this time, Scott, 33, and Bartoli, 26, were looking like a couple at a luxury private villa on Thursday, May 25th; which just so happens to be the same place where Disick was caught with Thorne, just one day before.

Does Kourtney seem to care? It hardly appears to be the case, considering she was with her much younger man, Younes, 24, on the French Riviera.

Apparently, this hasn’t put Disick in the greatest mood.

A source revealed, “Scott’s trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes,” and he is “spinning out of control” every time he sees his baby mama with the 24-year-old model.

The never-ending drama between Disick and Kardashian comes after a period of effortlessness although they’ve definitely had some ups and downs in the past.

The insider close to Scott revealed their relationship was going great right up until the 33-year-old man brought a much younger girl with him on their trip to Costa Rica.

That’s when Kourtney said, “I’ve had enough.”

What do Bella and Bartoli think of this?

Bella doesn’t care according to her friend. “She’s cool with it,” because she’s hooking up with other guys too, so it’s all fun and games to the star of Famous in Love. The source added “they’re a good match” because they’re meeting each other’s needs and are “on the same page.”