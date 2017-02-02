Scott Disick is “on a sad downward spiral” – Friends Fear for His Life

Scott Disick has no limits! Day three of his Miami vacation and he was once again just surrounded by much younger, gorgeous girls, while his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian was at home taking care of their three children!

Advertisement

Now, an insider has come out saying they believe the reality TV star is “on a sad downward spiral,” having fun with women and drinking at wild pool parties.

On Wednesday, Scott was spotted pouring beer in the pool he was sharing with multiple blondes in Miami. It looks like after years of trying to patch things up between him and Kourtney, Disick “totally ditched her,” and went to have fun instead of being a responsible father and a mature and trustworthy lover as he promised to be if Kourtney took him back.

For the last few days Scott has been on a bender, getting cozy with bikini-wearing blondes at the Setai Hotel pool, embarrassing Kourtney more than ever!

“He will do family stuff with her but he wants a younger hotter chick,” shared an insider.

“Scott is on a sad downward spiral and it is not going to end well,” added another source about Scott Disick’s destructive behavior.

Busy having fun with loads of hot girls in sunny Miami Scott chose to enjoy his freedom and ignored all the phone calls he received from the Kardashians and from Kris Jenner who is always trying to control the situation.

“Right now he is not responding to anyone’s calls or texts,” explained the source.

Furthermore, those close to Scott actually fear for his life, said another source.

Advertisement

“Scott is really tempting fate right now and he knows this,” one source said. “Sadly, it seems like is only a matter of time before his actions catch up with him, and friends fear if he keeps going like this he will end up dead.”