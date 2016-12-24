Scott Disick is not Okay with Kourtney Dating other Men

We know that Kourtney Kardashian is unfazed every time Scott Disick does something wrong and they end up breaking up again. That is because she has a lot of men around her and she is just ready to pounce on the next “victim.” However, Scott is not very happy about that and sources close to the on-again, off-again couple have shared how jealous Disick really is.

Kourtney has been seeing her male 23 year old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima for about a month now and according to insiders Scott feels betrayed. The fans know that Kourtney and Scott have had an 18 month break before finally getting back together in November. During this time, Scott had fun with a lot of women and partied a lot without any worries. Now, the father of three has finally decided to turn his life around and become a better husband and dad, but things are still not going very well between him and Kourtney. He was even able to win against his addiction all in the name of love.

“Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober, and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” shared an insider.

“She let him know that she is very proud of him. But Kourtney is not going to play these games with Scott anymore.”

Even though the two have been having issues for a long time, they still live together and were even planning to have a fourth baby. In the end, they split again after not being able to decide on a prenup.

According to an insider the two are meant to get back together and for the sake of their children are putting efforts into fixing their relationship. “Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever. They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time.”