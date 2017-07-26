Scott Disick Is ‘Lashing Out’ After Failing To Save His Romance With Kourtney Kardashian: ‘He Wants Her Back’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are over for quite a while now, and if we consider all his partying that he has been doing lately, he doesn’t really seem to broken about it. On the other hand, according to close sources, he is now ‘lashing out.’

Scott Disick is officially split from the mother of his three kids but this doesn’t mean that he managed to get over her, according to a source who seems to know more about the subject.

New season A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

It looks like all his recent string of wild behavior including drinking, partying, and all of his hookups is all because he just can’t get the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star back!

‘In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney,’ an insider told People magazine.

‘He wants her back, but he just isn’t taking the steps needed to make that happen.’

Even if Scott is making time for his kids, he is not in the best possible place with their mother right now.

The source revealed that their once beautiful romance has turned into a pretty fractured relationship. ‘Scott is really sad about it, and it’s part of why he’s lashing out,’ the insider revealed.

By now, his lashing out has included lots of parties all around the globe. He was most recently seen hanging with his crew in Las Vegas sipping on vodka and beer.

Was a nice little weekend with my old friends A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

He also picked up the number of a bikini-clad woman while a group of ladies was hanging at his VIP table.

Advertisement

Kourtney is not happy about all his partying. The same source said that she is continuing to having her own fun with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, even if it isn’t a huge commitment. ‘Everyone around her knows she’s just having fun and no one expects it to turn into anything serious,’ the same insider revealed.