Scott Disick Is “Devoted To Recovery” After Hospitalization

According to reports, Scott Disick is ready for a lifestyle overhaul. After the socialite was recently hospitalized, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is prioritizing his mental and physical health.

A source previously stated, “Scott is devoted to recovery and is really hoping to get better soon.”

It’s no longer a speculation, as the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to several news outlets that the reality star, 34, was taken to a medical center near his California home in the Hidden Hills on the 18th of August.

On that new Gucci wall paper A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Another insider claimed it was his security who first notified authorities.

“Security at his home called for help. Scott was acting very strange. He was almost livid.”

“All of his friends and family are worried about him now, but are hopeful that he’ll recover.”

In another report Disick’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, visited him during his short time at the hospital.

As CI readers know, Kourtney and Scott have been dating on-and-off for the last nine years until July of 2015. They have three kids, Reign, Penelope, and Mason, who are 2, 5, 7, respectively.

Despite the news of his deteriorating mental condition, Disick returned to work on Wednesday.

The reality star had dinner with Kourtney’s sister, Kim, and her best friend, Johnathan Cheban, in New York City at the Milos restaurant – which happens to be one of the restaurants where episodes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians are filmed.

Fans of the self-proclaimed, Lord Disick, will remember reports from many organizations claiming people were worried about his health following his trip to Cannes, France.

Advertisement

Sources at the time claimed his partying was a symptom of the unhealthy relationship he has with Kourtney.