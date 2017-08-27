Scott Disick Is ‘Crazy Jealous’ That Kourtney Kardashian Has Fallen For Younes & Is Over Him

Just how is Scott Disick handling the fact that Kourtney Kardashian is happily traveling around the globe with Younes Bendjima? Check out the details on his reaction below.

Kourtney is really cutting loose this summer. She and her muscular Younes have traveled to St. Tropez for the 4th of July and took the sights and beaches of Egypt in August.

mood A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

The reality TV star has posted lots of pics along the way. This sounds like the ideal summer.

But not everyone is thrilled for her. According to a source, the father of her 3 kids, Scott Disick, 34, isn’t digging her fun and free new attitude!

‘Scott really isn’t happy about Kourtney dating Younes. He hates the fact that Younes is younger and hotter, and it drives Scott crazy jealous that Kourtney is clearly really into him,’ a source said.

‘Scott has always assumed that Kourtney would be there waiting for him, no matter what—that he could go off and party, hook up with other chicks and disappear for weeks on end and that Kourtney would just take him back,’ the source stated.

‘It’s been a really serious shock to Scott’s system to realize that’s not the case, and that Kourtney’s moved on. Seeing photos of Kourtney and Younes frolicking together on holiday, and seeing how happy Kourtney looks, cuts Scott like a knife. But, let’s face it, Scott had his chance, many many times, and every time he blew it, so he has no one to blame but himself.’

green tea with almond milk and honey, please A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Kourtney tried to give Scott the benefit of the doubt, but in the last few months she has given up hope and started a new chapter with Younes.

The same insider said that after years of putting up with Scott’s behavior Kourtney finally got to the point where enough is enough. Now she is happier with Younes than she has been in a very long time.