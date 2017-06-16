Scott Disick Is Coming Between Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima’s Relationship; Check Out The Details!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have not been seen together for a while now. They haven’t been hanging around since their trip to Cannes according to a new report. It seems that the distance may be caused by none other than Scott Disick.

According to new reports, Kourtney’s former boyfriend really wants to spend more time with her but unfortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned him down recently, according to a source close to her who knows more details.

‘Younes [Bendjima] has been begging Kourtney [Kardashian] to come meet him in Europe for a long romantic weekend. She’s dying to see him again, but she’s decided not to go and it’s all because of Scott [Disick].’

issa JPG ting A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The insider also revealed that Kourtney Kardashian just doesn’t want to deal with the ramifications that she may be faced with if she were to engage in another trip with Younes.

She is very concerned about how her life choices may impact her former boyfriend, and she really doesn’t want to set him off by stepping out with Younes.

Kourtney and Younes stepped out in Cannes a few weeks ago, and in the following days, Scott Disick had a terrible reaction to his former girlfriend’s outing.

He hooked up with more than five different women including actress Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and Chloe Bartoli.

Even if Kourtney and Younes have been keeping their relationship to themselves in the recent weeks, it seems that Younes really believes that the two of them have a stable future together.

Bitch, sit down Be humble A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

The two of them were seen together for the very first time in Paris last year, and they were believed to be nothing more at the time than just very good friends.

Kourtney was still being linked to Justin Bieber back then. This year things chilled between her and Justin and rumors of her new romance began.

Advertisement

Kourtney may not confirm her relationship with Younes anytime soon, but the two of them actually seemed to make the feelings for each other very clear during their trip to Cannes. They didn’t hesitate to flaunt PDA while they were enjoying a yacht trip with Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner.