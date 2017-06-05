Scott Disick Is Allowed Only One Hour To Spend With His Kids After Kourtney Kardashian’s Ban

According to a new report, Scott Disick was allowed only one hour to grab a quick lunch with his kids, Mason and Penelope, in Los Angeles on June 3. This extremely brief reunion comes right after a few days since Kourtney Kardashian allegedly banned him from seeing their kids.

It seems that Scott is back to being a family man, at least for a little while now.

The reality star just returned home to Los Angeles after a very wild week in Cannes, and he was able to spend an hour with Penelope and Mason.

This happened after Kourtney Kardashian banned him from coming in close contact with their children.

We’re not surprised at all by the fact that he will take all the time he can get and sources have confirmed this.

‘He spent an hour with his older kids at lunch. He seemed okay. He was just focused on his kids. They seemed happy to see him. The kids hadn’t seen him for weeks and really missed him,’ according to a source who confirmed that they enjoyed a quick bite at King’s Fish House in Calabasas on Saturday.

The sexy hunk spent almost two weeks traveling across Europe and mingling with various women.

The parties began in Cannes and continued in Ibiza, Monaco, and London. So far there have been eight different hook-ups including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Maggie Petrova and also a few mysterious girls.

His behavior enforced Kourtney’s ban, and the TMZ magazine claims she will not let him see their kids.

He would be able to still see them only if he promised to get sober and to clean up his act. Fortunately for him, it looks like she has loosened up a bit because he could hang out with his kids even for a little while.

Kourtney seems to use reverse psychology to try and keep him from the bottom of the bottle.

She really hopes that if he spends time with their kids, this will help him be more motivated to remain sober.

Kourtney has been down this road before, and she has struggled with his addiction a lot. She also wants to do the right thing for the kids, on the other hand, and this is why she let him hang around with them.