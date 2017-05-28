Scott Disick Has Another New Girlfriend – Sofia Richie!

Scott Disick, in the last six days, has been spotted with a total of six different women! New photos show the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with the 18-year-old model Sofia Richie, who is the sister of Nicole Richie and Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend.

They were spotted on a yacht near Cannes on Friday, and he was even lifting her up and carrying her around.

Scott had the 18-year-old model lying on her back and tickled her before they were seen kissing and getting cozy.

Sofia isn’t the only one! He was also seen hanging out with the British blogger Maggie Petrova and model Ella Ross, who was spotted with Scott a few times earlier this month, not long after it was confirmed Kourtney started dating Younes Bendjima.

It’s not surprising Bella Thorne, who Scott was relaxing with on the weekend, posted on Twitter that she was “not talking to Scott or anyone else,” considering the reality star was seen with a team of different women.

Maybe she got a little upset to hear that her weekend boyfriend wasn’t entirely monogamous!

What does Kourtney feel about all of this?

According to sources close to the 38-year-old reality star, she doesn’t really care what he does with other girls and thinks it’s “pathetic” for her ex-beau to be hanging out with other women just to make her jealous.

The insider revealed Kourtney was more concerned with Scott’s health and the effect of his behavior on their three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign who are seven, four, and two respectively. The source added that “what she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind.”