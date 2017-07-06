FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
princess diana kourtney kardashian blac chyna kenya moore kylie jenner liam hemsworth sophie turner Stevie Ryan Cynthia Bailey corinne olympios megan lowder colin farrell jerrod carmichael jessa duggar David Duchovny demario jackson megyn kelly kevin bacon Rob Lowe alec baldwin Evelyn Lozada
Home » TV Shows

Scott Disick Has A ‘Double Life’ – Around His Kids He’s Sober But With His Friends He’s Wild

Todd Malm Posted On 07/06/2017
0
463 Views
0


Scott DisickSource: SocialiteLife.com

One thing is for sure, and that’s Scott Disick’s love for women and partying. From Hollywood to Miami to Cannes, Scott has been all over the world partying and enjoying himself during the summer. On a scale of 1-10, Scott is definitely close to a ’10’ when it comes to having fun.

But how is he doing as a father?

According to an insider close to the socialite, Scott Disick, 34, can get his “act together” when he’s around his family and children.

A source claimed, “there is no question that he’s a bit wild. He’s partying hard; the women; the booze; the late nights. All that is true, but he seems able to keep it real around his family.”

As CI readers know, Disick shares three children with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who are seven, four, and two respectively.

Another insider claimed over the 4th of July weekend; the 34-year-old reality star was drinking and hanging out with multiple women.

An onlooker revealed, “he invited a few women to join his table where they ordered multiple champagne parades, cocktails, and food. His groups spent a few thousand dollars.”

What does Kourtney think of all this? At this point, she has completely checked out of the relationship.

The only thing they talk about is their children, and she doesn’t even bother to ask her ex-beau about his philandering.

To be frank, she has no right to either, considering she has been doing the same thing with Younes Bendjima, who is just a 23-year-old model.

Advertisement

A source close to Kourtney claims they are not serious at all, but the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s number 1 priority is still being a good mom for her kids. The pair spent time together recently hanging out in Saint-Tropez and Cannes and apparently, they look “very happy.”

Post Views: 463

Read more about kourtney kardashian scott disick kuwk

Advertisement

You may also like
Rob Kardashian’s Family Is “Very Disappointed” In Him After His Wild Social Media Rant Regarding Blac Chyna
07/06/2017
Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Pilot Jones Tells The Truth About Their Relationship: ‘I Truly And Deeply Cared For Her’
07/06/2017
Bella Thorne Adores Being ‘Friends With Benefits’ With Gregg Sulkin
07/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *