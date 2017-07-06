Scott Disick Has A ‘Double Life’ – Around His Kids He’s Sober But With His Friends He’s Wild

One thing is for sure, and that’s Scott Disick’s love for women and partying. From Hollywood to Miami to Cannes, Scott has been all over the world partying and enjoying himself during the summer. On a scale of 1-10, Scott is definitely close to a ’10’ when it comes to having fun.

But how is he doing as a father?

According to an insider close to the socialite, Scott Disick, 34, can get his “act together” when he’s around his family and children.

A source claimed, “there is no question that he’s a bit wild. He’s partying hard; the women; the booze; the late nights. All that is true, but he seems able to keep it real around his family.”

As CI readers know, Disick shares three children with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who are seven, four, and two respectively.

Another insider claimed over the 4th of July weekend; the 34-year-old reality star was drinking and hanging out with multiple women.

An onlooker revealed, “he invited a few women to join his table where they ordered multiple champagne parades, cocktails, and food. His groups spent a few thousand dollars.”

What does Kourtney think of all this? At this point, she has completely checked out of the relationship.

The only thing they talk about is their children, and she doesn’t even bother to ask her ex-beau about his philandering.

To be frank, she has no right to either, considering she has been doing the same thing with Younes Bendjima, who is just a 23-year-old model.

A source close to Kourtney claims they are not serious at all, but the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s number 1 priority is still being a good mom for her kids. The pair spent time together recently hanging out in Saint-Tropez and Cannes and apparently, they look “very happy.”