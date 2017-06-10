Scott Disick Goes On A 3-Way Date With Flings Sofia Richie And Chloe Bartoli

While Khloe Kardashian was in Ohio with her kids to support the Cavs at the NBA Finals, Scott Disick was spotted having a lunch date. He was seen in Malibu with both Chloe Bartoli and Sofia Richie!

Scott Disick was photographed as he was headed to lunch at Nobu in Malibu with two of his Cannes women on June 9.

Chloe Bartoli and Sofia Richie joined him on the outing and Sofia was even seen walking arm-in-arm with the stud.

We are pretty sure that Kourtney Kardashian will not be happy at all when she hears about this.

He cheated on her with Chloe two years ago, and he was photographed kissing and grabbing her behind at the French film festival.

Kourtney is out of time with their children, and she is celebrating her family and helping Khloe Kardashian cheer on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Ohio.

Her kids Mason and Penelope were seen by her side while she was cheering and screaming from the sidelines for Tristan Thompson.

LKet’s hope that Kourtney won’t let the latest pics of Scott’s date ruin her very good time.

On the other hand, it might probably be pretty hurtful to know that Scott is continuing with his unruly and womanizing behavior even after he came back from his wild trip through Europe.

Just a day before his date, Sofia was caught FaceTiming with him. Who knows, maybe they were planning their encounter from June 9!

She said that she and Scott are just friends and she also posted a message to ask everyone to chill down.

‘Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax.’

Maybe this is because of the fact that he is romantically involved with Chloe. He has been spotted kissing her multiple times over the past two years.

Sofia’s father, Lionel Ritchie, has been keeping an eye on her.

She has also been seen Facetiming with her father while she was partying with Scott in Cannes back on May 30.

My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 31, 2017

A day later she was joking as she posted a tweet about that event:

Advertisement

‘My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it’s so funny so I don’t tell him I know.’