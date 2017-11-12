Scott Disick Gives Up Partying For Sofia Richie; He Refused To Do So For Kourtney Kardashian

It seems that Scott Disick has finally given up partying for Sofia Richie. He refused to do so for ten years with Kourtney Kardashian.

Everyone’s loving seeing Scott with Sofia, and we really think that these two have a chance of making things work.

Dream garage A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

According to TMZ, Scott is so in love with her that he is giving up his longstanding status as a party animal for her.

This comes as a striking fact considering that he didn’t want to do the same thing for Kourtney even if he has been with her for ten years.

According to sources, Scott really feels that he found a real connection with Sofia and has pumped the breaks on going out partying and drinking.

He doesn’t see any issues with the age difference between them.

He has even admitted to confidantes that being with Sofia has ‘been really good for me.’

This certainly flies in the face of all the critics who were convinced that this relationship is just another fling.

Richie💅🏽 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Even if all signs point to Scott attempting to put old habits to rest for Sofia, at least one crucial individual still isn’t sure about the kind of man that Scott is. We are referring to Lionel Richie, Sofia’s dad.

While walking the red carpet with her pops at a SAG-AFTRA event on November 9, Sofia was asked how her father is coping with her dating an older guy like Scott.

‘He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,’ she replied while her father put his finger to his head as if it were a gun.