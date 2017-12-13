Scott Disick Dropped A Whopping $15K In Just A Day To Get A Street Makeover; Watch The Video & Check Out What He Bought

Scott Disick just spent $15k on sneakers! He appeared on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series to show everyone how he is undergoing a significant style transformation. He ditched his formal look that everyone was accustomed to, and he went for a more simplistic style.

This ‘simplistic’ style involves rotation of all kinds of dope sneakers, John Elliot jeans, tracksuits and Supreme hoodies.

Scott said that he really doesn’t care if people thank that such a look is too young for him as long as he’s feeling great.

When he was asked for his opinion about the sneaker industry, in general, he said that he credits Kanye West’s influence on Adidas as the colossal force that managed to shake the sneaker game to knock Nike off the pedestal.

Scott also said that he is a huge fan of Kanye’s Calabasas sneakers cut she was surprised to find out that they cost $8,000.

‘I mean it’s unbelievable that we live in a world that people are going to spend $8,000 to walk in a shoe,’ Scott said.

‘I could see somebody wanting to spend $8,000 to walk in my shoes for a day, but that’s a little different.’

shopping A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Scott’s favorite sneakers these days are the Air Force 1s, and he also said that he goes through 2 or 3 pairs a week. If you’re asking yourself why, the reason will shock you!

Scott says that they get dirty during his club excursions. Ordinary people wipe off the shoes but not him. He just tosses them and gets another pair.

Scott also proved his love for streetwear and when the interview ended he bought $15,000 worth items from Stadium Goods – eight pairs of exclusive sneakers and also a rare $10K Supreme LV Washed Denim Parka.