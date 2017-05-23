Scott Disick Causing Drama With Kourtney Kardashian By Bringing Bella Thorne To Cannes Film Festival 2017

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were seen on the same flight headed to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, and it was not a coincidence. The two were later seen leaving the airport in the same car after landing in France according to the source.

It was confirmed last week the two were seen partying together in West Hollywood and it appears they’ve taken their relationship to another continent.

The source revealed the couple arrived in Nice, France but walked through the airport separately to avoid paparazzi.

Scott brought the 19-year-old to the French film festival and it’s an audacious move for the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star, but that appears to be what he is trying to do.

The source said it seems like Scott is just doing it to bother his ex Kourtney who is at Cannes with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The insider close to Scott said Disick is bringing the model to piss Kourtney off, and it’s immature, but it’s “classic Scott.”

On the weekend, Kardashian and Bendjima were packing on the kisses together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, which is close to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

As CI readers know, Kourtney and Younes are just “hooking up” and are not looking for anything serious.

They are just hanging out for fun, and possibly to make Scott a little bit jealous.

The source went on to say Kourtney and Younes are just having a good time together and she appreciates how responsible he is and that he doesn’t go out and party every night like Scott.

It’s been a great and refreshing experience for the reality star. Even though Younes is younger than her baby-daddy, Kourtney feels like he has an “old soul.”