Scott Disick Avoids Kourtney Kardashian After Hitting Rock Bottom In Europe And Returning To Los Angeles

Scott Disick is back to Los Angeles after spending a few weeks partying in Europe with different women, but he is keeping a little distance from his family at the moment.

The socialite was linked to actress Bella Thorne and model Sofia Richie during that trip on the Old Continent.

The constant partying and getting photographed with a bunch of ladies in a short period hurt his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three young children.

It was even reported that the 38-year-old mom of three had requested that he clean up his act before getting in touch with the kids.

Kourtney’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, who was always a close ally on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, started to lose patience with Disick and demanded he stayed away.

Friends have started worrying about his mental state and feared that he had hit rock bottom.

It needs to be said that the 34-year-old television personality has dealt with a lot of demons throughout the years and went in and out rehab on several occasions.

A source explained: “Scott has finally hit rock bottom and he does not know what to do next. He has not seen his children in weeks and misses them desperately. He has a broken heart over Kourtney whom he misses dearly also.”

Moreover, people, who know him well, say that deep inside he is longing to get back with Kourtney and it hurts him a lot to see her enjoying life without him accompanied by a younger man, Younes Bendjima, a model and former boxer.

The insider added: “He has been burying his pain in cheap romances. What he really longs for are the good times when his family was together, he misses his old life. He is in pain, is at his wit’s end, and is ready for a change.”

Advertisement

His friends can keep talking about changing his ways, but if he is not willing to do the hard work, nothing will happen.