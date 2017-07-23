Scott Disick At A Club In Las Vegas With A New Woman

Another day, another woman for Scott Disick. The reality star went to Sin City on Saturday to enjoy himself this week. He went to his place of choice, 1 OAK, for a little bit of mingling, dancing, and hanging out with the ladies.

After he entered the club shortly after midnight, Disick went to his table in the back of the venue, just behind the DJ booth.

His special spot has become his 2nd home, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has a pillow with his name embroidered on it.

Disick hung out as he sipped Vodka and Bud Light while chilling with the owner of the place, Eli Pacino.

The reality star was chatting up all kinds of women at the table as DJ Que handled the turntables.

Disick seemed to be overly focused on one of the women, nursing his drink while talking to Eli, and periodically coming back to speak to the same girl again.

Mood A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Disick is good at what he does.

The socialite began his Vegas excursion just a day earlier when he hosted a pool party at Aria’s Liquid.

He arrived around 3 pm, and as he pulled up, the staff of the place held up oversized cards that spelled out his Instagram handle which is @letthelordbewithyou.

Despite media reports, it looks like Scott is handling himself well, as he is frequently the guest of honor at the places he visits. He was surrounded by a small circle of friends, including the mystery woman he was kissing earlier in the evening. The reality star even bought a bottle of champagne for two random women who he talked to and was seen taking selfies with fans.