Scott Disick And Sofia Richie’s Blowout From Miami Is Finally Revealed: They Were Arguing ‘Like Crazy’ And ‘He Grabbed Her Neck’

Could all this be the beginning of the end for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie? They were recently caught filmed having a ‘heated argument’ in Miami on December 9. Check out the scary details.
Last week, the couple was present at Art Basel Miami Beach, and there are more sources who claim the same thing: Scott and Sofia had quite an explosive fight at a Surf Lodge pop-up which is at the W hotel.
‘They were arguing, and they were definitely in a fight,’ an eyewitness from the Kith x Daniel Arsham event claimed to the site in a report.
‘[Sofia] wouldn’t even talk to him. He grabbed her neck to try and kiss her, and she wasn’t having it. They ended up leaving.’
According to a spy, Scott also reportedly boasted some of his trademark anger when a female partygoer said, ‘Scott, you look upset.’
Scott didn’t seem to know that woman, and he turned to her and yelled: ‘I’m not upset! I’m not upset! What do you want, do you want a picture?!’
Well, it’s more than obvious that he was outraged and whatever went down between him and Sofia made him mad.
On the other hand, it seems that they made up because these two were later spotted arriving together at LIV at the Fontainebleau at around 4: AM. Sofia even took a turn in the DJ’s booth.
For now, everything seems to be going great again between these two and the only one who is reportedly upset is Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, because Kris Jenner hired Sofia for the KUWTK series and she is feeling betrayed, according to sources.
