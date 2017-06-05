Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Still Not Speaking – She is Furious!

Scott Disick is still in trouble with Kourtney, and apparently, is “learning the consequences of his actions.” In the aftermath of his weekend in Cannes when he was partying with six different women, the reality star and his baby momma are fighting now more than ever.

An insider revealed today that the on-and-off couple is “currently not speaking.”

Although, Scott is allowed to see the kids once a week, an assistant has to be present while he visits his children with Kourtney.

It certainly isn’t the greatest situation for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars and their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign who are seven, four, and two respectively.

However, the 38-year-old diva is doing what she can to ameliorate the situation.

The source shared, “Kourtney is furious about Scott’s recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family.”

Despite Scott’s busy weekend where he was hanging out with several women, Kourtney has had some fun of her own.

She has been hooking up with a man 15 years younger than her for the last six months.

Kourtney and Younes Bendjima were enjoying their time together in Cannes at the same time as Disick.

It begs the question: Why is it okay for Kourtney to do it but not Scott?

Despite the irony of the whole situation, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are very upset with the man and worry about the health of the children.

The insider added that “Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

Another source added that Disick’s behavior stems from him needing to feel loved and he justifies what he’s doing with that fact. And while the 34-year-old continues to burn bridges with the Kardashian family, her inner circle becomes increasingly frustrated but also undeniably interested in his latest escapades.