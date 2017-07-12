Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Reunite For A Day!

Kourtney and Scott reunited for a trip to Nantucket with their children on Tuesday, July 11th, according to Us Weekly. During their vacation on the Massachusetts island, the reality stars visited Haul Over, CRU, as well as a marina.

Their nanny and the entire family enjoyed lunch in a private room in the back of the restaurant, undoubtedly, to avoid curious spectators and media paparazzi.

Mckenna Fitzgerald, a woman who was at the restaurant, said, “they were walking fast because they were trying not to get noticed. Scott was definitely walking ahead of Kourtney and the kids. They walked into a crowd, but no one seemed to come up to them at all.”

Another person added, “they were just walking around the island and trying to enjoy themselves like a regular family. They didn’t have any cameras or anything like that.”

Not long after, Kardashian, 38, and Disick, 34, went for a walk with their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign near a marina in the downtown area of Nantucket.

Another source said to Us Weekly, “the kids seemed to be happy hanging out together, but Scott and Kourtney were hardly talking to each other. They both had a child in between them.”

And that makes sense, considering the history of their relationship.

Scott has been hanging out with models half his age, and so has Kourtney!

We have to be happy for them though, at least they’re taking care of their kids.

This trip is the first time the couple has been seen together since Scott’s trip to Cannes in May where he was seen hanging out with six different women.

Kourtney was cozying up to a much-younger-man as well, Younes Bendjima, who is 23-years-old.

However, despite all of the media conjecture, Disick has claimed his trip to Cannes didn’t bother his ex.

He previously said to Us Weekly, “I had a nice, relaxing trip for my birthday.” Nantucket is Kardashian and Scott’s favorite place to hang out. The couple previously said their journey to the island was “beautiful and relaxing.”