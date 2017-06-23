Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Hanging Out Again!

They’ve reunited! Scott and Bella have reignited rumors of romance once again after they were seen cuddling at Lana Del Ray’s birthday part at the 1 OAK West Hollywood nightclub on Thursday night, June 22nd.

The couple arrived at the club with a group of people around 11:30 p.m.

A source revealed, “they all took a table together and were dancing and hanging out for awhile.”

Apparently, Scott and Bella were holding hands as they were escorted to their table and away from it again when they left before 2:00 a.m.

Thorne, 19, posted a Snapchat story at the party and it showed a male friend giving her a kiss on the cheek.

In the post, the man can be heard saying Scott might get jealous.

He said, “I’ll give you a kiss cause, f–k it, hope Scott doesn’t kill me.”

After the group had finished partying at the end of the night, Disick and Thorne left the club.

The Famous in Love actress was rocking bright red hair, and Disick kept it simple with a white t-shirt and jeans with a red jacket.

The outing comes not long after the highly publicized trip of Scott where he partied in Cannes with a total of six different women.

Scott was seen hanging out with the young actress alongside the pool, among many others.

However, just a few days after, Thorne tweeted, “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me.”

She added another tweet alleging she wasn’t speaking to anyone. If that wasn’t enough for the reality star, when Scott got back to the United States, he was spotted with models Ella Ross, Maggie Petrova, and Chloe Bartoli.