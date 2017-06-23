Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Couple Again For Lana Del Rey’s Party Despite Ugly Split!

Despite their messy split, Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were recently caught hanging out together again! The two were spotted leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party and looked like they were totally chill with everything that happened.

The reality TV star who fathered Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and the 19-year-old actress were seen leaving Club 1 Oak, where Lana’s party took place, around 2:30 AM.

Apparently, after they hopped into the car together, they continued the late night fun at a friend’s home.

As fans may remember, the 34-year-old Disick and Thorne were first spotted together in Cannes.

The actress and Kourtney’s baby daddy were caught by the paparazzi making out aboard a yacht.

The pictures showing the unlikely pair together were revealed shortly after Kourtney was also caught cozying up to her 23-year-old boy toy, Younes Bendima.

Back in May, Disick and Thorne were spotted out on several steamy dates before the man decided to move on to the next young girl.

What was worse, however, was the fact that Disick allegedly slammed the actress for her dirty ways before proceeding to hook up with several other women.

One insider claimed Disick was ‘annoyed at how unhygienic Bella was.’

Thorne then jetted out of France, posting on Twitter that the Cannes life wasn’t really for her.

Soon after, Thorne revealed in an interview that she and Disick are still pals and there are no hard feelings between them which was proven by the fact that they coupled up for Lana’s birthday party.

Advertisement

Do you think Scott got over Bella’s unhygienic ways and is dating her or are they just hanging out as friends?